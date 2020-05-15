Image copyright Yapp App Image caption Forensic examinations have been taking place at the scene

An 11-year-old boy and two teenagers aged 15 and 16 have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Leeds.

Police were called to Whingate, Armley, at about 21:20 BST on Thursday after a 32-year-old man was stabbed.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are said to be serious but not life-threatening.

The three boys were arrested and are being questioned by police. The area has been cordoned off while forensic examinations take place.

Det Insp James Entwistle said: "We are treating this incident very seriously and are currently carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation."

