A 32-year-old man was found with stab injuries in Armley

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Leeds.

Police were called to Whingate, Armley, at about 21:20 BST on Thursday after a 32-year-old man was stabbed.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and he remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The teenager is due to appear before magistrates later. Two other boys, 11 and 16, arrested in connection to the stabbing have been released on bail.

Det Insp James Entwistle said they were still seeking witnesses to the incident and there would be an enhanced police presence in Armley over the weekend.

