Image copyright Ellie Schofield Image caption The personal trainer has previously completed a 100k ultra run and a 300 mile bike ride in 24 hours

A charity fundraiser went to quite extreme measures to ease the boredom of lockdown, deciding to run 30 marathons in 30 days in her living room.

Since 20 April, Ellie Schofield, 20, has clocked up 786 miles on a treadmill.

After the last race she celebrated with a glass of prosecco in the garden.

Miss Schofield, who has raised more than £3,000 for Bloody Good Period, said: "My feet are bruised but thankfully I've still got my toenails."

The personal trainer, who lives with her parents in Holmfirth, was initially meant to complete the challenge at a gym but had to change her plans because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Image copyright Ellie Schofield Image caption The 20-year-old said she had struggled with bad blisters

She said: "I was meant to have a team of people around me as well as sports massage therapist but obviously that didn't go to plan.

"My parents have been fantastic in supporting me and keeping me going but I think they're looking forward to having their living room back."

Image copyright Ellie Schofield Image caption Ellie said she was looking forward to "chilling out" now the challenge was over

Miss Schofield said it took an average of three hours 30 minutes to complete each run, with her fastest recorded at three hours and 20 minutes.

"Some days have been really hard and I've just wanted to stay under my duvet," she explained.

"But to be honest, it's not like there's been much else to do so this has given me a focus and every day I've got up and been on the treadmill by 8am."

Read more Yorkshire stories

She said she was now taking some time to "chill out" before getting back to her job of coaching her clients.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.