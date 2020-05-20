Image copyright Google Image caption The injured officers had forced their way into a house in The Grove in Idle, near Bradford

Two police officers were injured in attack by a man armed with a knife.

West Yorkshire Police said the officers were assaulted at about 08:30 BST when they forced entry to a house in The Grove, Idle, as part of a search for a wanted man.

They were both taken to hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening, the force said.

Det Ch Insp Andy Farrell said a man had been arrested and it was being treated as an "isolated matter".

"West Yorkshire Police will not tolerate assaults on its officers and has introduced a range of measures under the Assaults on Emergency Services Act to assist with these matters," he said.

