Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was stabbed in the back on St Michael's Lane near to Gate D of the Headingley Stadium

A 33-year-old man has been arrested over two separate stabbings in the Headingley area of Leeds

A teenage student was stabbed in the back in an "unprovoked" attack on Tuesday and a 72-year-old man was attacked in March.

West Yorkshire Police said the student was treated in hospital for a stab wound and then discharged.

Police are questioning the man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent over the attack on the student.

Officers said the un-named 19-year-old had been listening to music on headphones when he felt a blow to his back and then realised he had been stabbed.

More stories across Yorkshire

He had been walking on St Michael's Lane, close to Gate D of the Headingley Stadium about 20:30 BST when he was attacked.

Det Insp Richard Holmes said: "We are currently carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident but at the moment it appears to have been a completely unprovoked random attack on the victim.

'Reassuring people'

"The victim has been left understandably traumatised by what happened and it's clear the consequences could have easily been much worse.

"We appreciate that an incident such as this will cause concerns in the community and we are liaising closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood team who are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure people."

Police did not release further details of the attack on the 72-year-old man who was injured in the Moor Road area of Headingley on 9 March.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.