Image copyright Allan Bannister Image caption The fire started in the residential property at 02:45 BST on Monday

Two people needed hospital treatment after a 3D printer being used to help make visors for front-line NHS staff caught fire.

The printer was in a house on Old Road, Horton Bank Top, Bradford when the fire broke out at about 02:45 BST on Monday.

Allan Bannister and his wife Rita were treated for the effects of breathing in smoke and discharged from hospital a few hours later.

Three fire crews tackled the blaze, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

"Here I am, helping the NHS for free and they end up helping my wife and I," Mr Bannister said on Facebook.

The 3D printer in the conservatory was creating parts for visors to be sent to NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

The machine had been left running overnight - "something I do not normally do," Mr Bannister said - when the couple was woken by smoke alarms and met with "thick black acrid smoke" downstairs.

Two 3D printers were destroyed in the blaze Mr Bannister said, adding that production of the visors at their home had now ended for the "foreseeable future".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.