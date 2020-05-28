Boy with cerebral palsy completes piano challenge

Image copyright JustGiving/PA Wire Image caption Lennie Street has raised more than £5,000 for his school after challenging himself to learn 100 songs during lockdown

A boy with cerebral palsy has raised more than £5,000 to help his school after challenging himself to learn 100 pieces on the piano.

Lennie Street, 8, from Morley, West Yorkshire, asked members of the public for requests and then posted videos of him playing on Facebook.

He played music ranging from Beethoven, to the Beatles and Justin Bieber.

Lennie, who learns music by ear, is raising funds to help the Paces school in Sheffield.

The school wants to build a new facility to support children, adults and families living with cerebral palsy and motor disorders.

Commenting on the money raised, the youngster, who cannot stand or walk independently, said: "What a huge amount of money.

"I never dreamed I would be able to raise so much just by playing the piano. Thank you to everyone who has supported me."

His mother, Sally, who filmed the performances, said: "I am so proud of Lennie. His efforts and the amount he's raised are staggering and he amazes me every day.

"Paces is a school that deserves our support and I am excited by what the money will mean for Lennie and all the other amazing pupils who achieve their potential thanks to the amazing care and support they provide."

Talking about his talents, she said: "From being a baby he has always loved music and taught himself nursery rhymes when he was little."

Although he now has lessons he does not yet read music and plays everything by ear, she added.

Lennie's fellow pupil at Paces school, Tobias Weller, is raising funds by walking a marathon at his home in Sheffield.

He is due to complete his challenge this weekend.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.