British Airways has axed flights to Leeds Bradford Airport.

The 10 flights a week connecting Leeds Bradford Airport and London Heathrow will now stop.

A spokesman for Leeds Bradford Airport said they were "disappointed" by the decision and hoped BA would return in the future.

The decision comes after it was reported that BA would be cutting up to 12,000 jobs because of a collapse in business because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, BA said: "We are sorry to suspend our flights to Leeds Bradford after many years.

"We regularly evaluate our routes based on where our customers tell us they want to travel.

"We remain committed to connecting businesses, families and friends right across our UK network."

BA is in contact with with customers to provide them with alternative options.

The spokesman for Leeds Bradford Airport said: "Domestic and international connectivity remains critical to support business and the region's economy and we hope to welcome BA back in the future."

BA has said it expects it will take several years for air travel to return to pre-coronavirus levels, a warning that has been echoed by airlines across the world.

