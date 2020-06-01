Image caption The shooting happened in the early hours of Saturday

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in the street.

It happened outside the Woolpack apartments in Lockwood Road, Huddersfield, early on Saturday.

The 34-year-old victim was treated in hospital for a shoulder injury which was not life-threatening, West Yorkshire Police said.

An 18-year-old was arrested on Sunday and a 21-year-old was held on Monday morning.

Both men remain in custody.

Det Ch Insp Vanessa Rolfe asked for anyone with information about the to contact the force.

Image caption Police said the investigation was being supported by specialist firearms officers

