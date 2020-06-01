Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Lewis Howlett died while swimming with friends in the River Aire in Kirkstall at the weekend

A young teacher described by his school as "an absolute rising star" has died while swimming in a river.

Lewis Howlett, 25, who taught at The Farnley Academy in Leeds, went missing in the River Aire in nearby Kirkstall, on Saturday evening.

His friends raised the alarm and his body was found by search teams in the early hours of Sunday.

In a tribute, his family said: "He was loved by all who knew him and our lives will never be the same without him."

Image caption Officials have warned about the dangers of open water swimming

Det Insp James Entwistle, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic loss of the life of a young man, and his family and friends have been left completely devastated.

"Although we are still working to establish the full circumstances of this incident to assist the coroner, his death does appear to starkly illustrate the dangers of swimming in open water."

Principal Chris Stokes described Mr Howlett as "an absolute rising star".

He said his ability to teach English was astonishing and he had a unique ability to engage with students across the board.

"He sought every opportunity to bring the subject to life," he added.

"Our community is absolutely devastated by his untimely death."

In another incident at the weekend, police said a 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital after getting into difficulty while swimming in Ardsley Reservoir in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service warned about the dangers of currents and cold water shock.

"With the recent good weather it's tempting to go for a swim in rivers, lakes or reservoirs but you can quickly get into trouble with devastating consequences," District Commander Andy Farrell said.

