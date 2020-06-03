Image caption The shooting happened at about 00:50 BST on Saturday

Two further arrests have been made in connection with a shooting in Huddersfield.

The 34-year-old victim was shot outside the Woolpack apartments in Lockwood Road, after midnight on Saturday.

He was treated in hospital for a shoulder injury, West Yorkshire Police said.

Two 19-year-old men are in custody on suspicion of attempted murder. Two other men, aged 18 and 21, have both been bailed.

Image caption Police said the investigation was being supported by specialist firearms officers

