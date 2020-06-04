Image copyright Other Image caption In the video, the victim appears to be hit after refusing to kiss another boy's shoe

Two people have been arrested after a social media video showed a black teenager being told to get on his knees and kiss another boy's shoe.

The footage, filmed in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, appears to show the teenager being slapped in the face.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.

While a girl, 16, was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

The parents of one of those accused of carrying out the attack encouraged him to go to the police.

The video, filmed at the cricket club in the town, emerged online on Wednesday night.

In the clip, a boy can be heard saying: "Get on the floor and kiss my shoe.

"Kiss my fresh Air Force 1 shoe that I paid £120 for."

Image copyright Other Image caption The video is thought to have been filmed at some point earlier this week

It appeared that the victim was hit after refusing to go along with the demand.

Other teenagers can be seen watching the altercation and can be heard laughing.

West Yorkshire Police said two teenagers were in custody following the "serious incident", believed to have taken place earlier this week.

Image copyright Other Image caption Police said they had conducted "urgent inquiries" after being made aware of the video

Police patrols have been increased in the town, which is near Huddersfield.

Ch Supt Julie Sykes, of Kirklees Police, said: "We are supporting the victim and his family and working closely with local partner agencies as we conduct a full investigation into what has taken place."

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with police.

