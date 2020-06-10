Image copyright Jessica O'Shea Image caption Jessica O'Shea says it is every parent's job to teach children to be inclusive

A mother who took down her child's Black Lives Matter poster after abuse has been "overwhelmed by support" from people who have put it on display.

Jessica O'Shea had put the image in her window in Leeds but removed it after being shouted at by a group of adults.

She detailed what happened on Facebook, prompting dozens of people to print out and display the poster in their homes.

She said: "It's wonderful that something so positive has come out of something which was not very nice."

Image copyright Jessica O'Shea Image caption Jessica O'Shea said she had received messages from people who had put up her poster locally as well as in Poole and Southampton

The 30-year-old teacher, who lives in Rodley, had displayed the poster featuring the handprint of her one-year-old daughter Aida to "show people in the area that this issue is relevant to everyone that lives here".

But not long after it was up, a group of people banged on her window, shouting in protest at the sign.

After posting about her experience in the Rodley Community Group on Facebook, she was inundated with messages of support.

Adrian Hood replied: "If you and your little girl can't put it up, I've printed it off and put up in our window, so people will see it."

Another poster Alex Rogerson, who co-owns local restaurant, Grumpy's Bar and Wood Fired Pizza, said he made an easy-print version of the poster and also printed out dozens of copies for people to collect.

Ms O'Shea said: "I made the poster with my daughter because, although she doesn't understand, it's our job as parents to teach our children to be inclusive and to have respect and understanding for others.

"Then when I put it up and with the initial reaction, I was really disheartened and it made me think that nothing is ever going to change.

"But then the messages started coming through and I was totally, totally overwhelmed."

She added: "To everyone that has shown support and solidarity from one single poster- thank you for showing your love and kindness for humanity.

"Let's continue to educate our children so peace can become normality."

