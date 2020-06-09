Image copyright Google Image caption The caravan was on Stone Lane in Oxenhope

A man has been found dead after a caravan fire near Keighley in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to the blaze on Stone Lane in Oxenhope at about 03:30 BST.

The body was found "at the scene", West Yorkshire Police said, and inquiries are being made to identify the man.

As gas canisters were found, a cordon was put in place and several homes nearby were evacuated, with residents moved to a local community centre.

A police spokesman said: "The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is not being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing with the fire service.

"Road closures remain in place and people are advised to avoid the immediate area."

