Image caption Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene on Leeds Road in Outwood

A man has died after being struck by a car involved in a police pursuit in West Yorkshire.

Officers tried to stop a Peugeot 307 car in East Ardsley near Leeds on Tuesday at 17:18 BST.

The force said the vehicle had made off, and hit a male pedestrian on Leeds Road, Outwood. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

