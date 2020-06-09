Man dies in Outwood crash after police pursuit
A man has died after being struck by a car involved in a police pursuit in West Yorkshire.
Officers tried to stop a Peugeot 307 car in East Ardsley near Leeds on Tuesday at 17:18 BST.
The force said the vehicle had made off, and hit a male pedestrian on Leeds Road, Outwood. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
