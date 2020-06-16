Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Patrice was jailed for nine years over the ramming

A man has been jailed for "deliberately ramming" his car into two members of a rival gang on a motorcycle.

Thomas Patrice, 35, of Epsom Grove, Halifax, was found guilty of dangerous driving and grievous bodily harm to a man and a youth on the bike on Norwood Road, Huddersfield in May 2019.

Neither of the bikers were seriously injured but police recovered a handgun and ammunition from the scene.

Patrice was jailed for nine years at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.

The two males he struck, Harrison Coates, 19, of Burbeary Road, Huddersfield and a 15-year-old youth, were sentenced in March, after both pleading guilty to possession of the firearm dropped when Patrice drove into the bike.

Det Supt Jim Griffiths, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Deliberately ramming the two males with a car was an outrageous act and we are very pleased he has been jailed."

The sentence followed months of work to combat gang-related crime in Kirklees, the force said.

Coates was sentenced to five years in custody for possession of a firearm and the 15-year-old given a youth referral order.

