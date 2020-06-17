Image copyright Google Image caption The man is believed to have been involved in an altercation earlier in the day

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Bradford.

The man, in his 40s, was found injured on Grattan Road at 16:50 BST on Tuesday and died shortly afterwards.

Police believe he had been involved in an altercation earlier in the day outside Grattan Road Studios.

The three arrested men, aged 31, 45 and 41, remain in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force appealed for anyone who witnessed the altercation to contact them.

