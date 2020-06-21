Image copyright Great Get Together Image caption The events were opened in Batley with a cake bake

A weekend of nationwide events to honour murdered MP Jo Cox is under way.

The Great Get Together began in 2017 using the Batley and Spen MP's Commons speech that said we "have far more in common than that which divides us".

The fourth event has to be celebrated in a "slightly different way" because of the coronavirus social distancing rules, her sister Kim Leadbeater said.

Olympic medalist, Tom Daley said: "It's a perfect way to illustrate the power of community."

Mrs Cox was fatally shot and stabbed in Birstall on 16 June 2016. Thomas Mair was convicted of her murder later that year.

Monday would have been Jo Cox's 46th birthday.

Image caption The event was set up to honour the message in Jo Cox's maiden speech

This weekend sees neighbours, friends, and community members gathering to celebrate what they have in common while complying with social distancing.

The events started with a bake off at Upper Batley High School in Ms Cox's former constituency.

Her parents, Gordon and Jean Ledbeater, and Kim, took part in the judging.

Mr Daley features in a nine-hour community radio get-together on Sunday, at what is traditionally the biggest Great Get Together in Bankside, South London.

Image copyright Great Get Together Image caption Kim Leadbeater pictured with Tom Daley before social distancing rules came into force, said those rule meant this year's events would be done differently

This year everybody can also take part in the Run for Jo on Sunday, wherever they live, to run or walk along your own chosen route, while observing social distancing.

Due to coronavirus restrictions on visits in person the Muslim Council of Britain will instead bring the mosque to everybody with a series of virtual tours across the weekend.

A virtual service with people of many faiths and beliefs took place on Saturday.

