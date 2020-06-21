Image caption A large crowd has gathered on Woodhouse Moor for a Black Lives Matter protest

Thousands of people have gathered for a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest in a park in Leeds.

The crowd on Woodhouse Moor in Hyde Park was at a meeting calling for an end to "systemic racism".

There were dozens of speeches and a mass kneel in remembrance of black lives that had been lost, according to the organisers.

Marvina Newton from BLM Leeds said: "We come together to unite as a city and a nation to fight racism."

Many in the crowds wore masks and observed social distancing guidance. The government has previously warned against protesting during the pandemic.

Image caption A "really rich mix of people" were assembled said the BBC's Sabbiyah Pervez

Image caption Armed police were in attendance at the park

More stories from Leeds

The event in Leeds follows other demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA.

Last Sunday more than 1,000 people gathered in Leeds in the city's Millennium Square in support of Black Lives Matter.

Ms Newton said: "No longer will we be silent because silence is consent.

"We aim to create a network to ensure black lives matter and power is shared equally with black communities in order to dismantle systemic racism in our city and beyond."

At the Scene

Sabbiyah Pervez, BBC Leeds

About 4,000 people have gathered in the sunshine in Leeds.

It's a really rich mix of people, some have a history of campaigning others have told me that this is their first protest. However, the message that has been spoken by person after person is simply "enough is enough".

There was a similar protest in the city centre last week and I have been told that people here feel this is a significant matter for Leeds.

People of colour, here in Yorkshire, have told me although the situation in America may be worse they still do experience racism.

The organisers have put a lot of effort into making the gathering as socially-distanced as they could by marking grids on the ground and providing masks and sanitiser and it's a big area.

There is a heavy police presence, including mounted and armed units, but the mood is really nice and chilled.

The gathering is also being supported by other local groups including Extinction Rebellion Leeds, said organisers.

"The climate crisis cannot be tackled without addressing the racial injustices in our communities and across the globe", the group said in a statement.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.