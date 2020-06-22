Batley murder arrest after man's death
- 22 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of another man in West Yorkshire.
Officers were called to Park Croft in Batley at about 22:30 BST on Sunday following reports of an "altercation", police said.
A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died.
West Yorkshire Police said another man has been held on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. The force has appealed for witnesses.