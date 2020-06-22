Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Park Croft in Batley shortly before 22:30 BST on Sunday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of another man in West Yorkshire.

Officers were called to Park Croft in Batley at about 22:30 BST on Sunday following reports of an "altercation", police said.

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died.

West Yorkshire Police said another man has been held on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. The force has appealed for witnesses.