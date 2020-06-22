Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Robert Provis was hit on a pedestrian crossing on Aachen Way in Halifax when Hamzah Khan drove through a red light

An 'inexperienced' driver who killed a man on a pedestrian crossing before driving off in panic has been jailed for 32 months.

Hamzah Khan, 21, of Spring Hall Lane in Halifax, pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to causing the death of Robert Provis by dangerous driving.

Mr Provis, 41, died on the Aachen Way crossing in Halifax in September 2018 after Khan drove through a red light.

Khan, then 20, had only driven regularly for about a month.

His barrister, Tom Gent, told the court Khan had held a driving licence for five months before that.

Prosecutor Michael Smith said Mr Provis, known to his family as Bob, left his father's home that night, 29 September 2018, and was on his way to his sister's.

The road had a 30 mph limit but Khan - in his cousin's Renault Megane - was speeding at about 46 mph when he went through a red light and hit Mr Provis on the crossing.

Mr Provis died at the scene, the court heard.

His family described him as "a kind and loving man who wouldn't hurt a soul".

The court heard another car had stopped for the red light in the other direction, and although Mr Provis started to cross before the green man, prosecuting barrister Michael Smith said he would have had a "reasonable expectation" that he would not be struck by another vehicle.

Khan drove off after the collision and abandoned the car about a mile away.

He returned about 45 minutes later and accepted he was the driver involved.

In a later interview Khan said he "panicked" when he hit Mr Provis and expressed sympathy for the family.

He was jailed for 32 months, banned from driving for three years and four months and was ordered to take an extended re-test.

