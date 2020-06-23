Image caption Morning traffic in Leeds dropped by 48% during the lockdown

The number of people injured in road accidents in Leeds more than halved during the coronavirus lockdown.

A city council report showed that from the end of March casualties fell by 54% compared with the same period last year.

The number of people killed or seriously injured went down by 48%, with 33 cases compared with 64 in 2019.

However, the report said that weekly road casualties were "now starting to increase as lockdown eases".

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the drop in casualties meant that in total 203 fewer people were injured or killed on the city's streets during the lockdown, dropping from 379 in 2019 to 176.

The report added that morning "peak flows" of traffic had dropped by 48% in March, but noted that incidents had increased as more people returned to work and shops started to reopen.

"In week 23, more casualties were recorded in 2020 (23) compared to 2019 (18)," the report said.

"In response, links are being made with the Road Safety Great Britain Take Extra Care campaign and we are discussing with the police the resumption of the close pass initiative related to cycling and increased speed enforcement."

The report will be discussed by Leeds City Council's executive board on Wednesday.

