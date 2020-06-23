Image caption Hovingham Primary has closed for seven days for a deep clean

Three primary schools in Leeds have had isolated cases of coronavirus, leading to one of them closing to pupils for seven days.

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary in Kirkstall, Cross Gates Primary and Hovingham Primary were affected, according to Leeds City Council.

Hovingham Primary has closed for a deep clean, and the other two have closed the bubble groups of children affected.

The council said that was in line with national guidelines.

Saleem Tariq, the council's director of children and families, said: "Due to the vulnerabilities of the community that it serves, Hovingham Primary School has closed to all children and staff for the rest of this week to enable a deep clean of the whole school building to take place.

"The school will reopen on 29 June."

Mr Tariq added: "All schools in Leeds have safety procedures in place to help limit the spread of the virus.

"These three schools are being supported by Public Health England and council officers."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.