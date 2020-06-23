Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The victim has been named by police as Bradley Gledhill

Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in a fight in West Yorkshire.

Bradley Gledhill, 20, from Heckmondwike, died after the incident on Park Croft, Batley on Sunday night.

Two men aged 18 and 23 from Batley and an 18-year-old from Heckmondwike were arrested on Tuesday morning.

A 19-year-old arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder remains in custody for questioning.

A 31-year-old arrested on suspicion of affray has been released without charge.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them, and have set up an online portal where witnesses can tell police any information which might be useful.

Officers were called to Park Croft at about 22:30 BST on Sunday to reports of an altercation on Park Croft involving a group of people.

Mr Gledhill was stabbed, before a number of people involved fled the scene.

Two other men allegedly involved in the fighting suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Vanessa Rolfe said: "We are continuing a number of enquiries into this fatal incident in a residential street in Batley and now have four men under arrest in custody.

"Any scrap of information could be important as we work to investigate this serious disorder which has led to two men being injured and a young man losing his life."

