Image copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Image caption The Kober factory in Cleckheaton has reopened after the coronavirus outbreak

A total of 165 staff who work at a meat factory at the centre of a localised coronavirus outbreak have now tested positive for the virus.

Cases of the virus at the Kober factory in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire - a supplier to Asda - were first confirmed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Kirklees Council and Public Health England have not provided information about the size of the workforce.

Asda said the site had reduced capacity and healthy staff were fit to return.

Kirklees Council had said no-one at the factory had been seriously ill with the virus.