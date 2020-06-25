Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Bradley Gledhill, 20, died in Batley on Sunday night

Three defendants have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in a street fight.

Bradley Gledhill, 20, from Heckmondwike, died after the attack in Batley, West Yorkshire, on Sunday night.

Usman Karolia, 19, Ahmed Karolia, 23, both of of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley, and Raja Nawaz, 18, of Longfield Road, Heckmondwike, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

They were all remanded in custody.

The three men were also charged with the attempted murder of two other men who suffered serious injuries during the fight.

They will appear before Leeds Crown Court on 26 June.

West Yorkshire Police said an 18-year-old Batley man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder had been released on police bail.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.