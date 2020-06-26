Image copyright Betty Longbottom/Geograph Image caption The station was built in 1952 and is outdated, the fire service says

A U-turn on plans to rebuild a fire station which is now being earmarked for demolition has been labelled "chaotic" by councillors.

West Yorkshire Fire Service was looking at rebuilding Cleckheaton station but now it wants to close the site as part of cost-cutting measures.

Under new plans, an annexe built at the service's Birkenshaw headquarters would replace the Hightown Road site.

Fire authority councillors said it was "disappointing" they had not been told.

Members were told at a fire authority meeting on Wednesday that moving the station to Birkenshaw would save £2m of public money and would improve cover in some high risk areas.

A report into the plans said it would cost an extra £2.9m to rebuild it, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Jeanette Sunderland said: "In February we agreed to spend the money to rebuild Cleckheaton station and now we are deciding to change our minds."

She was told the existing site was too small to host many of the service's facilities and re-location was deemed the best solution, while saving public money at the same time.

She replied: "It all just seems a little bit chaotic to have all happened in four months'."

Image copyright Betty Longbottom/Geograph Image caption The fire service said moving Cleckheaton fire cover to Birkenshaw would save the fire service £2m

Councillor Ryk Downes said plans seemed to have changed "without any reference to members".

"It is disappointing. The public are already aware of this. It is a shame we didn't get the chance to see the options first."

Assistant chief fire officer Nick Smith said he believed building a new station at headquarters was the "right thing to do".

"However, before the fire authority makes a decision on this proposal we want to hear from the public," he said.