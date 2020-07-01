Image copyright Google Image caption Dura Beds claims to be the "second largest independent manufacturer of beds and mattresses in the UK"

A bed factory in West Yorkshire has reported eight out of 107 workers have tested positive for coronavirus.

Dura Beds in Batley has closed for two weeks as a safety precaution with all workers offered testing.

It comes just weeks after an outbreak of Covid-19 at a meat factory in nearby Cleckheaton.

The risk to residents from the latest outbreak was described as "very low" in a statement from Dura Beds, Public Health England and Kirklees Council.

Tracy Brabin, Labour MP for Batley and Spen, said the company and the authorities had "acted swiftly and are doing everything they can to keep this contained".

She said: "They have my full support in doing so and I have been assured that contact tracing and rigorous testing are being used to identify and isolate positive cases."

A mobile testing unit is being set up on the site.

Those who tested positive this week are being told to self-isolate along with anyone who might have come into contact with them.

Last month it was confirmed that 165 staff working at a meat factory in Kirklees had tested positive for the virus.

The Kober factory in Cleckheaton - a supplier to Asda - was shut but has since reopened.

