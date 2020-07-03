Image copyright Google Image caption The ban on uninvited visitors applies to 13 tower blocks in east Leeds

Anti-social behaviour, including drug dealing and vandalism, has led to a ban on visitors to 13 tower blocks in Leeds.

The city council obtained a partial closure order for the blocks, in the Burmantofts and Richmond Hill area, from magistrates.

The order means only guests invited by residents or those with council permission are allowed at the flats.

Anyone without that permission could face legal action, the council said.

The order, which lasts for three months, was obtained by the Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team and was, the council said, in response to concerns raised by residents.

It said examples of anti-social behaviour included drug dealing, continued vandalism and drug paraphernalia, excrement and blood found in stairwells.

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council's executive member with responsibility for Safer Leeds, said the authority had acted to support residents.

"The types of behaviour that we have seen from some regular visitors at each of these 13 tower blocks in east Leeds was completely unacceptable and having a terrible impact on many residents living in each of the buildings," she said.

She said the council would work closely with West Yorkshire Police to ensure the order was enforced and said anyone breaking it would face action, including through the courts.

West Yorkshire Police said it hoped residents would see improvements as a result of the order and neighbourhood officers would be actively enforcing it.

