Four workers at a bed factory have tested positive for Covid-19.

Deep Sleep Beds in Ossett is the second bed factory in West Yorkshire to see an outbreak in recent weeks.

Wakefield Council said "action is being taken as quickly as possible to help limit the spread of the virus".

Director of Public Health Anna Hartley told workers: "If you suspect you have a case, whether it has been confirmed or not, please contact us as soon as possible and we can help you."

The outbreak at Deep Sleep Beds was confirmed over the weekend with the NHS test and trace system put in place.

Staff have been offered testing and some workers are self-isolating at home as a precautionary measure.

Last week, a bed factory in Batley and a food company in Normanton both reported small coronavirus outbreaks, while last month it was confirmed that 165 staff working at a meat factory in Cleckheaton had tested positive for the virus.

