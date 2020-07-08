Image copyright PA Media Image caption The summer is usually the busiest time for Leeds Bradford Airport

More than 100 jobs could be cut at Leeds Bradford Airport as the coronavirus crisis continues to affect the aviation industry.

The airport is "consulting with colleagues" as a result of the impact of the global pandemic.

About 25% of its workforce is under threat, mostly seasonal workers on temporary and zero-hour contracts for the airport's peak summer period.

However, the airport plans to press on with work to build a new terminal.

A spokesman for Leeds Bradford Airport said: "We, like many other sectors, are operating in challenging circumstances and this has led to some difficult decisions."

Staff had been furloughed but 105 workers are now threatened with job loses, with the airport blaming the gradual return to flying amid the ongoing crisis.

However, airport bosses expect demand for flights to return to pre-pandemic levels and are to push ahead with a planned expansion.

"The long-term prognosis for aviation is very different to the short-term constraints our business faces," the spokesman added.

"We remain committed to ensuring we have the right offer for passengers when the time comes through our replacement terminal scheme."

The aviation industry has been hit hard by coronavirus travel restrictions.

Companies have responded to the crisis by grounding fleets, scaling back service and cutting thousands of jobs.

