Image caption A cordon was put in place at the scene in Kirkgate, Otley

A man is in hospital after he was found seriously injured in a street.

The 18-year-old was found after officers were called to Kirkgate, Otley, about 21.30 BST on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, the force added.

A 40-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assault and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of affray. Both remain in custody.

Police are appealing for information and a cordon was put in place.

More stories from Yorkshire

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.