Two officers approached a parked car on Ashleigh Street in Keighley on Friday

Two men have been arrested after a police officer was seriously injured after being dragged along by a car.

The officer and a colleague approached a parked car in Ashleigh Street, Keighley, on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.

A passenger ran off and the car was driven away dragging the officer along the road before the vehicle hit a tree and stopped.

The men, aged 28 and 30, were arrested at the scene.

Police said a large quantity of Class A drugs were found inside the car, as well as an air rifle.

Mohammed Ayub, 30, of Springfield Road, Keighley has been charged with assault, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and suspicion of supplying drugs.

Det Insp Ryan Bragg said: "This was an incredibly distressing incident for the officers involved as they were going about their daily duties.

"One of the officers has suffered a serious injury to his leg, but has since been discharged from hospital and recovering at home.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information to come forward and speak to us to assist with our ongoing investigation."

