Coronavirus: Third West Yorkshire bed factory outbreak
A bed factory has seen eight workers test positive for coronavirus - the third in a series of outbreaks at similar sites in West Yorkshire.
Highgrove Beds in Liversedge ceased production as a safety precaution with all staff being offered tests.
The outbreak follows cases at Deep Sleep Beds in Ossett and Dura Beds in Batley over the past month.
There have also been cases of coronavirus reported at two meat factories in West Yorkshire.
Last week, Highgrove Beds was inspected by Kirklees Council and "presented high standards of infection control procedures and practices".
In a joint statement, the company, the council and Public Health England said the risk to local residents from the outbreak was very low.
Earlier this month, four workers at Deep Sleep Beds tested positive for Covid-19.
On 1 July, it was revealed that eight staff at Dura Beds had contracted the virus.
This comes as Forza Foods in Normanton reported 17 positive cases.
Last month it was confirmed that 165 staff working at the Kober factory in Cleckheaton had tested positive for the virus.
