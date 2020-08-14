Calderdale coronavirus cases 'among the highest in country' Published duration 14 August

Coronavirus infections in parts of Calderdale are "amongst the very highest in the country", its director of public health has said

Debs Harkins said cases were "increasing faster" than other parts of Yorkshire.

The area is subject to local restrictions and is planning to launch a test and trace service.

Latest figures show that the rate of infection has dropped, with 81 cases in the week to 10 August.

Ms Harkins, who was speaking before the latest figures were released, said: "When we look at the trends in confirmed cases in Calderdale, it's clear that too many restrictions were lifted too quickly.

"In parts of Halifax particularly, the infection rates are amongst the very highest in the country."

Ms Harkins, who has been in the role since April, said dealing with the outbreak had been "some of the hardest times in my 30 years working in public health".

She said it was more difficult than when she was forced to work in a hospital isolation room while being treated for an aggressive form of leukaemia.

She added: "There's no evidence at all that these higher rates are because people in Calderdale are less likely to observe social distancing than people in other areas of the country; in fact, the opposite is true."

Increase of 21

Earlier this week, Public Health England figures for up until 8 August showed 104 cases in Calderdale.

This was an increase of 21 compared with the previous week.

On Thursday, Ms Harkins wrote an online post calling on the community to help reduce the infection rates.

Latest figures released on Friday showed that in the week ending 10 August, cases had dropped by 17.

Calderdale is one of a number of local authorities in England subject to restrictions which ban members of two different households from mixing.

Ms Harkins said police and the council would "take enforcement action" against organisations breaching the regulations.

A locally-run test and trace system is to be introduced on Friday. The system will track people who have come into contact with Covid-19 cases who have not been reached by the national service within 48 hours.