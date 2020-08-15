Crossgates: Two stabbed in city pub brawl Published duration 15 August

image copyright Google image caption Two people were stabbed in a brawl at the Travellers Rest pub in Crossgates on Friday night

Two people have been stabbed during a brawl at pub in Leeds late on Friday night.

Police were called to the Travellers Rest pub in Crossgates, to reports of a fight involving a group of people.

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the arm and a woman whose age is not known was stabbed in the leg. They both required hospital treatment.

West Yorkshire Police said it was investigating and those involved in the stabbing had left the scene in a car.