Leeds United teams up with Yorkshire Cancer Research to fight disease Published duration 1 day ago

image copyright Leeds United image caption The club said if it could help save one life it would make a "huge difference"

Leeds United fans affected by cancer will be able to join rehabilitation sessions led by players as the team partners up with a cancer charity.

Yorkshire Cancer Research has been named the club's official charity partner for the 2020/21 season.

Dr Kathryn Scott, from the charity, said the training sessions would show how exercise can help fight cancer.

The charity said 594 people were diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire every week.

Its mission is for 2,000 more people to survive the disease every year across the region.

Paul Bell, executive director at Leeds United, said: "So many people across the city of Leeds have either been affected or lost loved ones to cancer and the work the charity is conducting is vital for the region.

"As a club we are committed to the local community and if we can help to raise awareness among our supporter base and save just one life, then this collaboration will have made a huge difference."

The club said every part of the Leeds United "family", from players to fans, would be urged to get behind the charity and support its work.

image copyright Getty Images image caption The Leeds Lung Health Check is the largest lung cancer screening trial in the UK

Funds raised through the partnership will help support cancer research across Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region.

One of the charity's flagship programmes is the Leeds Lung Health Check, a multi-million pound clinical trial which is helping people in the city benefit from life-saving scans designed to find lung cancer at the earliest possible stage.

It is also funding Cancer Wise Leeds, which aims to improve screening participation in the city.

The club's first match in the Premier League is against champions Liverpool on Saturday.

