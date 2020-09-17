Murder charge after man hit by car in Leeds dies Published duration 41 minutes ago

image caption The incident took place in North Lane in Headingley

A man has been charged with murder after a man who was hit by a car in Leeds died.

Jason Llanwarne, 34, was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in North Lane, Headingley, on Monday.

Witnesses reported seeing a brawl between a group of men and a car being driven at some of those involved.

Mohammed Fike Butt, from Oulton, is due before Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He also faces charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

West Yorkshire Police said two other men who were arrested have been released without charge.

The force has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

