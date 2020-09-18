Coronavirus: Government rejects Leeds council's call for bar curfew By James Vincent

BBC Yorkshire Political Editor Published duration 16 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Leeds City Council asked for a 22:00 curfew to be implemented

The government has rejected a request by Leeds City Council for a curfew on pubs and bars to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Council leaders had asked ministers to implement a 22:00 limit on venues, but the suggestion was turned down.

It comes as residents were warned Leeds is at a "crucial point" in the fight against coronavirus, despite avoiding having extra restrictions imposed.

The government said it would "take swift targeted action where necessary".

The council made the request after looking at restrictions in the North West worked and deciding a curfew was a measure that could work in Leeds.

However, the government rejected the idea on the grounds it did not want another different regional variation in lockdown rules.

She said: "In our conversations we regularly discuss a range of potential options that could possibly be introduced to reduce Covid-19 rates in the city, and this has included a possible curfew for bars and restaurants."

On Friday a ban on social gatherings in private homes and gardens was implemented in Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale, but Leeds avoided further measures.

The council warned, however, the city "could face further limits this time next week if the number of infections continues to rise".

According to the authority the infection rate stands at 78.3 per 100,000 people, with 7.1% of those tested proving positive.

The latest data from Public Health England, analysed by the BBC, suggests that in the week to 15 September there were 610 cases identified, up from 595 in the week to 8 September.

image caption Leeds was added to Public Health England's list as an "area of concern" earlier this month

Council leader Judith Blake, said: "We are at a crucial point and we need everyone to get behind the mammoth effort we've been making as a city to help slow these alarming rates and keep us all safe."

The council said ahead of the return of the city's 70,000 strong student population it had written to all students "reminding them of their responsibilities around safe distancing and not hosting house parties".

The authority said it would also be speaking to about 200 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in the Headingley area of the city to ensure they meet current safety guidelines.

Nicola Storey, who runs the Mustard Pot, in Chapel Allerton, said a curfew could have a big impact on city centre bars.

"It would not be brilliant [for us] but it would not be as difficult as it might be for city centre places which get the late night trade."

A spokesperson for the Department for Health and Social Care said: "We work closely with local leaders and public health teams to inform decisions on local interventions, taking into account a range of factors.

"We discuss measures with local Directors of Public Health and local authorities, constantly reviewing the evidence and we will take swift targeted action where necessary."