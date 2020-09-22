Calderdale marks anniversary of Anne Lister's death Published duration 55 minutes ago

image copyright Calderdale Museums image caption Anne Lister was a prolific diarist who lived at Shibden Hall between 1791 and 1840

A number of virtual events will be held later to mark the 180th anniversary of the death of Anne Lister.

The landowner, who lived at Shibden Hall, Halifax, left behind a series of intimate diaries detailing her love affairs with women.

The diaries were transformed into the BBC television series Gentleman Jack which was broadcast in 2019.

Calderdale Council has arranged a number of events to celebrate her life.

Lister, who has been described as the " first modern lesbian ", was a prolific diarist who penned some five million words in her lifetime.

Her legacy has become an important tourism driver for the area of West Yorkshire where she lived, especially after the international success of the television series.

The series boosted visitor numbers to Shibden Hall since it aired and its writer, Sally Wainwright, who also set Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley in the area, was awarded the freedom of the borough in March.

image copyright Calderdale Council image caption Gentleman Jack writer Sally Wainwright was awarded the freedom of the borough for her work in promoting the area

image caption Anne Lister was played by Suranne Jones, left, in the 2019 TV drama

Susan Press, a council cabinet member, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service : "Anne's life and her historic home, Shibden Hall, are a key part of Calderdale's heritage.

"It's important to honour this remarkable woman's life and impact, and we hope that people from the borough and beyond join us online for the events to mark 180 years since her death."

She said a memorial broadcast from Anne Lister's home would be live streamed on social media at 15:00 BST and the mayor of Calderdale would lay a wreath outside Shibden Hall,

West Yorkshire Archive Service's YouTube channel will give a behind-the-scenes view of how the diaries, many of which were written in code, have been preserved.

Halifax Minster will hold a memorial service at 19:00 in compliance with coronavirus guidelines.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here. yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk