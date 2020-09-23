Coronavirus: Concern after boy gets conflicting test result Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Max Hume said he only managed to book a test for his son after getting his councillor involved

Concerns have been raised about testing reliability after a family received conflicting results about whether their eight-year-old son had coronavirus.

Archie Hume, from Leeds, received a positive result on Saturday but two days later a text message said he had tested negative.

Father Max Hume said it took further phone calls to establish that his son did have the virus.

The government said it was providing tests on an unprecedented scale.

Mr Hume said: "The concern is, if we'd have received that text message within 48 hours we'd have been out most of the weekend with a little boy who was carrying the virus.

"I just wonder how many people this has happened to."

As well as the mixed results, Mr Hume said he struggled to book a test for Archie and only managed to do so after getting his councillor involved.

image caption Natalie Murdin drove a 106 mile round trip to get her son tested

Meanwhile, another family had to wait five days to access a test for their 13-year-old son who was showing symptoms of the virus.

After trying more than 200 times, Natalie Murdin said the only appointment she was offered was at a test centre in Darlington - 53 miles away from their home in York.

Care worker Ms Murdin said: "I am so appalled.

"There is no consistency of procedure, no-one wants to help, you feel so alone."

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said 225,000 tests on average were being carried out daily, with the majority being within six miles of people's homes.

They added there had been a spike in demand over recent weeks and the government was "doing everything possible to overcome this challenge ".