Murder arrest after woman found dead in Leeds house
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 39-year-old woman was found dead at a house in Leeds.
Police and paramedics were called to the property in Hovingham Terrace, Harehills, at 05:29 BST and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A 37-year-old man was arrested and is being held in custody.
West Yorkshire Police said it was treating the death as "domestic-related".
