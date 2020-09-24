Murder arrest after woman found dead in Leeds house Published duration 45 minutes ago

image caption The 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 39-year-old woman was found dead at a house in Leeds.

Police and paramedics were called to the property in Hovingham Terrace, Harehills, at 05:29 BST and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and is being held in custody.

West Yorkshire Police said it was treating the death as "domestic-related".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here. yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk