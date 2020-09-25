BBC News

Yorkshire 'supercell' storm covers region in hail

Published
image copyrightBills Green/Weatherwatchers
image captionHail covered the ground in parts of the region, including seen here in Guiseley near Leeds
A "supercell" storm of heavy showers, hail and thunder left parts of Yorkshire under a thick blanket of hailstones on Thursday evening.
The storms, which began at about 16:00 BST, battered much of the region with lightning continuing for several hours.
Hail was reportedly up to 2.5cm (1in) in diameter in places, making conditions difficult for drivers.
A supercell is a severe variety of thunderstorm caused by a change in wind speed and direction.
BBC Weather forecaster Billy Payne said: "We don't see supercells all too often in the UK - they are more commonly seen in the United States Great Plains where they can produce powerful tornadoes and large hail at times."
People living in Baildon, Guiseley, Otley and Menston, shared images on social media of the flash storms leaving them in several centimetres of hail.
image copyrightKate Staithes
image captionLightning storms carried on for several hours
image copyrightClickapic/Weatherwatchers
image captionHail blanketed gardens in Otley
Fork lightning was also captured in Leeds, Knaresborough, and in Bridlington and along the east coast of Yorkshire.
BBC Look North presenter Charlotte Leeming, who lives near Leeds, said she had never experienced a storm like it, as "the house shook with thunder and the roads were carpets of white".
Lesley Potter, who lives in Baildon near Bradford, said: "It was horrendous and I have never experienced a hailstorm as bad, coinciding with thunder and lightning".
image copyrightHatties Daddy/Weather Watchers
image captionLightning seen above Knaresborough, near Harrogate on Thursday evening
