Covid: Bradford residents in 'anti-conspiracy' campaign Published duration 38 minutes ago

image copyright Bradford Council image caption The posters use 12 people from the Bradford district to tell their stories

People in Bradford who have lost loved ones to Covid-19 are being featured in a campaign to dispel myths and conspiracy theories about the virus.

The "behind the mask" campaign uses stories of local people on social media and on posters and billboards, urging others to take the pandemic seriously.

One shows a resident called Iqrah, whose 30-year-old aunt died with coronavirus, wearing a mask.

It reads: "You think it's a conspiracy theory? Tell that to my family."

Another features a man called Sufyan, who says his family "listened to the wrong people and advice".

This led to his aunt dying and both his parents falling seriously ill.

The campaign is a partnership between Community Action Bradford and District and Bradford Council, and uses 12 people from different age groups, genders and ethnicities

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said it was designed to show the harsh realities of how coronavirus has changed lives.

It is also meant to highlight guidance like hand washing regularly, wearing a face covering in public places and keeping two metres apart.

Latest figures show the rate for confirmed Covid cases in Bradford is 134.7 people per 100,000.

This was an increase from 125.2 on the previous week.

Soo Nevison, of Community Action Bradford And District, said: "There are still people who believe coronavirus isn't real and don't want to believe the severity of the illness.

"The case studies prove otherwise and at a time when we have spikes in infection rates, now more than ever, we need to protect ourselves and those around us."

Councillor Sarah Ferriby said: "We all know that we are going to have to live with this virus for many months to come.

"We all need to take responsibility for each other's safety and we need to show determination and resilience, working together over the winter to keep the virus at bay."