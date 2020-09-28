Leeds landowner faces £10k fine over wedding party Published duration 53 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption The celebration was being held on land near New Farnley

A landowner has been issued with a £10,000 fine for hosting a wedding party with 100 to 300 people in attendance, police said.

Police said they had received calls about the event taking place on land near New Farnley, Leeds at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.

The force said the group had been dispersed by 21:30.

One of the landowners, aged 49, was identified and issued a fine for breaching coronavirus legislation.

Ch Supt Damien Miller said it had been an "absolutely blatant breach" of the law, which limits the numbers of people able to attend a wedding.

On Saturday the limit was 30, but by Monday it had been reduced to 15 people.

"It is even more appalling that it came only the day after widespread media coverage highlighting the increased restrictions in Leeds that have been put in place to address recent rises in the district's Coronavirus rates," Mr Miller said.

He said when officers arrived at the site they found a marquee on land at Scarecrow Farm, on Whitehall Road, with loud music playing and a large number of people.

