Bus hits Leeds house with 'massive bang'
- Published
A bus has ploughed through a wall and crashed into a house in Leeds.
The First Bus single-decker hit the property on Smeaton Approach near Cross Gates at about 07:10 BST.
A resident of the house, who did not want to be named, said she was "woken up by a massive bang" as the bus hit.
The bus demolished the front wall of the property and badly damaged a garage but West Yorkshire Police said there were no injuries. It was later removed from the scene.
Inquiries are continuing and a road closure is expected to be in place for a "few hours".
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, police added.
