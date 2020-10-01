Leeds set for interactive laser light fantastic Published duration 38 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Leeds City Council image caption The rooftop displays can be controlled by residents using smart phones, tablets or computers and seen from anywhere in the city

The skyline across the centre of Leeds will be lit by interactive rooftop laser displays as part of the city's annual Light Night festival.

For the last 15 years various landmarks have been used as the background for the annual free arts and light festival with contributions from artists.

But because of coronavirus and social distancing rules, the city is mounting lasers on seven city centre buildings.

By logging on to a website residents can select the displays they want.

The laser shows will run from 10:00 until 23:00 BST Thursday to Saturday, 22-24 October, the city council said.

The city's plan is for people to log on to the website and select different colours and movements for each of the seven laser displays coming from different rooftops.

Leeds City Council said the laser shows had been "specially designed to allow people to enjoy the event safely, remotely and in line with social distancing.

A spokesperson said: "Laser Light City will give residents all across the city the chance to take charge of an incredible crisscrossing network of light beams shining from the rooftops of seven Leeds buildings.

"The colours, movement and pattern can be controlled using a smart phone, tablet or computer and watched either in person, at home or through a live online video stream."

image copyright Darren Willams image caption In previous years artworks had been displayed across buildings such as the Queens Hotel in City Square

Leader of the city council Judith Blake said: "Light Night is one of our city's most popular occasions and while we're not able to host it in its usual format, an incredible amount of creativity has gone into organising a series of stunning events.

"We hope sharing these events even at a distance will help people in Leeds to remember that no matter what, we are all still connected, we're all in this together and there is always a light at the end of the tunnel."

The Civil Aviation Authority and Leeds Bradford Airport have been consulted on the display as aircraft regularly cross the city centre.

