Man trampled to death by herd of cows in West Yorkshire Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The incident happened in a field off Hollinghirst Lane in Netherton near Wakefield

A man died and woman was seriously injured when they were trampled by a herd of cows, police have said.

Emergency services were called to a field off Hollinghirst Lane in Netherton near Wakefield at 12:45 BST on Tuesday.

The pair, both aged in their 50s, were treated by paramedics but the man died at the scene.

The woman was airlifted to hospital, where she remains in a "serious but stable" condition.

West Yorkshire Police said the Health and Safety Executive have been informed and inquiries were continuing.

The man is the third person to die in cow tramplings in Yorkshire in recent months.

In May, an 82-year-old man died from injuries he sustained while walking with his wife and dogs in the Yorkshire Dales.