Leeds university: More than 550 coronavirus cases
More than 500 staff and students at the University of Leeds have tested positive for Covid-19.
Three staff members make up the 558 people who have contracted the virus since the start of term on 28 September.
The latest figures show that more than half of the cases have been reported since the beginning of October.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Simone Buitendijk said the university was working with the city council and NHS.
'Difficult time'
She said: "We are acutely aware that behind each number is an individual with their own needs and concerns, and ensuring the safety, health and wellbeing of everyone is our absolute priority.
"This is a difficult time for our students and their families and friends, our staff, and the community that we work and live in. We are all aware that our city is seeing rising transmission rates and is subject to extra restrictions."
The university said it was reviewing the cases to see if any additional measures, such as extra cleaning, were needed.
Located close to the city centre, the university has more than 38,000 students and 9,200 staff.
Many courses are still taught face-to-face "where it is safe, practicable and is advantageous or necessary to do so," the university said.
It added: "However, where those criteria cannot be met, the university has recommended that teaching is moved online, with academics in our schools making the final decision."
On Tuesday, the University of Sheffield said it was suspending face-to-face teaching in response to an increase in coronavirus cases.
The university said it had recorded 589 cases in total since 28 September, comprising 583 students and six staff.
Figures from the Public Health England show that the city of Leeds had 2,883 cases in the week ending the 4 October, a rate of 364 per 100,000 population.
