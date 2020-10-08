Leeds woman charged over £1.9m Heathrow cash seizure
A woman has been charged with money laundering after £1.9m in cash was found in suitcases at Heathrow Airport.
Tara Hanlon, 30, of Pelham Court, Leeds, was arrested by Border Force at Terminal 2 as she waited to board a flight to Dubai on 3 October.
Ms Hanlon appeared before magistrates and was remanded in custody to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 5 November.
A 28-year-old woman from Doncaster, who was also arrested, has been released under investigation.
